Namibia: Boxer Aids the Humblers Care Centre

Following a recent article by this publication, highlighting the plight of The Humblers daycare centre in the Goreangab informal settlement of the capital, local boxer Silvanus Denzel extended a helping hand with his donation of household utensils worth N$7 000, courtesy of Plastic Packing. This donation was followed by a pledge by Denzel he will set up a charity-boxing tournament to raise more funds to help build the centre, founded by Aluteni Nangolo, to provide early childhood education to 40 less-privileged children in the area.

Asked what prompted his good gesture towards the centre, the philanthropic Denzel explained that growing up in a less-privileged home motivated him to always be kind towards others and also help contribute to the proper early childhood development of impoverished children in the country.

"I know how it feels not to have bread at home, proper uniform to go to school and to go to bed hungry," said Denzel, who has also become the ambassador of the centre.

Having dropped out of school in grade 10 due to tough circumstances in his homestead, Denzel said he does not want children of The Humblers care centre to go through what he had gone through.

"I was fortunate enough to find a passion for boxing and I want to share my skills with these children to also find their purpose in life," he added. Denzel has also been instrumental in feeding and providing clothing items to street kids in the area of Pioneerspark, where he lives.

Speaking at the donation ceremony, Nangolo, who established the centre in 2013 to combat hunger and children's malnutrition in the community, said the centre has only been operating at the mercy of good Samaritans.

"We only depend on these types of donations and also just on the little income I generate through the kindergarten. I am so thankful for young people like Silvanus who are keen on building a better future for children. These children are our future and it's up to us to help them grow into prosperous citizens of this country," he said. The Humblers care centre feeds approximately 50 children in the informal settlement twice a day.