South Africa: Employment and Labour Commits to Support Workers and Industries Affected By Recent Unrests in KwaZulu-Natal

Department of Employment and Labour commits to support workers and industries affected by recent unrests in the KZN

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi, yesterday 10 August 2021 inspected and assessed damage caused by looting during the recent unrest in and around Newcastle, particularly at Theku Plaza. The Minister was accompanied by Amajuba District Municipality Mayor, Dr. Musa Ngubane.

Speaking with workers of Theku Plaza, the Minister outlined interventions by the Department and how it is assisting affected workers across the province and Theku Plaza in particular.

"We are collating all the necessary workers' information so they can benefit from both the UIF and Public Employment Services work-seekers database for reemployment when the Plaza resumes its operations in the near future," said the Minister Nxesi.

Minister Nxesi was accompanied by senior management of the department including Deputy Director General for Public Employment Services; Sam Morotoba and the Acting Commissioner for the Unemployment Insurance Fund; Advocate Yawa.

Addressing workers, Morotoba encouraged all the affected workers to register with the Public Employment Services of the Department so they can be assisted when employers request workers for possible recruiting. He further urged workers to access employment counselling services provided by the Department at the Newcastle labour office.

Advocate Yawa emphasised the importance of benefits for workers in these trying times and encouraged all workers to apply for unemployment insurance benefits including Temporary Employers/Employees Relief Scheme as announced by the President.

Theku Plaza Operations Manager, estimated that about 1 800 workers have lost their jobs as a result of the looting. She estimated that investments worth billions of rands in the plaza have been lost since looting and the continued closure of Theku Plaza. She remains optimistic that the plaza shall revive its operations pretty soon.

Minister's delegation then proceeded to Madadeni business zone, pausing at a textile industry operating in the local communities. His engagement with employers and the business people extended his full understanding, the looting had on the local economies of the Newcastle town.

He encouraged employers to access South African Special Risk Insurance Association as recently pronounced by the President. He further urged them to apply for Reduced Work Benefit from Beneficiary Service of the Department so that those affected and working for minimal hours can access relief.