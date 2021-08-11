South Africa: Action On Gender Equality - the Past, Present and Future Are Weighted Against Women

10 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Allan Tumbo

The government has the task of eradicating GBV in SA and restructuring a historically unequal economy that marginalises women and youth, while preparing for a future that may bring further inequalities. Yet the government alone cannot accomplish this task.

Women's Day marks the anniversary of the great women's march of 1956, where women marched to the Union Buildings to protest the carrying of passbooks. There were significant perils that came with protesting during this time, demonstrating the solidarity and unfaltering courage of the 20,000 women that marched. At the centre of the march was the resistance to a system that controlled women and reduced women to passive beings, at the mercy of men. Sixty-five years have passed since this ground-breaking march, and the legacy and persistence of the marginalisation of women remains a key area of reflection.

The theme for this year's Women's Month, however, demands that we are more forward looking, than reflective. Women's Month will be celebrated this August under the theme: "Generation Equality: Realising Women's Rights for an Equal Future." This theme is not only timely but also recognises the fact that gender equality is a key component for achieving sustainable development in South Africa and globally....

