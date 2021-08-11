Africa: South Africa's Manufacturing Output Slows in June for Third Consecutive Month

analysis

South African manufacturing output fell on a monthly basis for the third consecutive month in June, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said on Tuesday. June's month-on-month decline was a moderate 0.7%, but it highlights the fragile state of the economic recovery just ahead of July's social unrest and looting.

Compared with June last year, when lockdown restrictions were still curbing a lot of economic activity, the data look pretty good - a 12.5% increase. This was led by motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment - a sub sector which saw production surge 84.1% on a year-on-year basis. This followed other hefty annual increases. In May, the annual rise was 36.3% and in April it was 88.1%. None of this is a shocker after the economic collapse in April last year, which was the hardest lockdown month of them all.

But the recent month-on-month changes suggest that the recovery in manufacturing has been stalling. In June it declined 0.7% compared with May; in May it fell 2.0% and in April it eased 1.4%. This means that manufacturing output was contracting on a monthly basis before July, when it is widely expected to have tanked because of disruptions related...