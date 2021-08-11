South Africa: The Climate Crisis and South Africa's Mitigation Objectives Are a Credibility Test for Cabinet and Science-Based Policy

opinion

South Africa's climate mitigation objective is before Cabinet as part of our Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) -- the instrument by which parties to the Paris Agreement formalise commitments to action against climate change. Energy Governance SA has submitted an open letter to Cabinet calling for the NDC to be made consistent with a global goal of limiting global heating to 1.5°C.

The launch of the first part of the Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) by Working Group 1 of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is particularly timely for the updating of South Africa's climate change mitigation objectives, as is required ahead of the 26th session of multilateral negotiations of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow in November.

The advances in the science of climate change, particularly analyses of the relationship between increasingly frequent and extreme weather events and the concentration of greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere, provide for a detailed and intimidating catalogue of the impacts associated with "every additional increment in global warming" -- basically the perils of global heating exceeding 1.5°C by even one- or two-tenths of a degree.

