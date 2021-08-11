Namibia: Dispatched Thoughts - for the Good of Sports

opinion

There is no doubt that in recent years, sport has been getting a great deal of success and coverage both on and off the field.

There has been a surge in sport and physical activities as well as interest in the sports fraternity, which can only be a good thing in society.

At the front of this are some important and vital players, which include our hardworking minister of sport, and the very generous corporate world that has been especially helpful and giving lately - maybe just as important are the talented and committed athletes who take the opportunities they have trained so hard for and make the best out of it.

Either way, it's great to feel and witness the sporting fraternity doing so much right now.

I remember something a coach once said on the training ground; it was something along the lines of, "The skills and principles you learn on the field are just as useful on the sports field as they are in life".

The principles of discipline, persistence, teamwork, hard work and most desirable traits can be successfully learned and moulded on the sports field.

Athletes are competitive by their very nature - it's what draws us to them, which is what keeps the spectators and athletes on the edge.

I am yet to meet a lazy athlete; it just can't work in that department.

Competitions always have winners and losers - it's the essence of sport; you train and compete to win; otherwise, it is done for charity and health.

While the majority of the older members of society are not very fond of supporting sports events and activities in the country - as some see it as a form of entertainment that youth are into like other things they frown upon - they can't deny the spirit it elicits when game day comes.

Sport is also one of the only few events that can bring the country together.

Regardless of differences and circumstances, people will be able to bury their hatchets and unite to follow and support their favourite teams or sports stars.

This is demonstrated every time our country participates in international competitions as was done at the recent Olympics in Tokyo.

So, with this new and increased interest and coverage in sports, it can only be a positive move for the country and the fans.

Hopefully, it's not just a fad and grows going forward, bringing some optimism and positivism in these dire times.

* Olavi Popyeinawa