South Africa: An Artist's Response to Nathi Mthethwa's Alternative Facts

Nathi Mthethwa is known as the minister of condolences for the number of messages of condolence that he issues. Yet, on his watch, many creatives have lost significant income, and with that their emotional, psychological and physical well-being has been compromised.

Nathi Mthethwa, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, emboldened by a stone-deaf President's utter indifference to the creative sector that has increasingly called for Mthethwa to be sacked, has decided to go on the offensive and present his alternative reality as 'fact'.

Earlier this year, the minister tweeted that "theatre is alive and well" when in truth, many theatres were shut, festivals that created and distributed theatre were cancelled, audiences were severely restricted by curfews and Covid-19 protocols, and thousands of practitioners had lost significant income.

Once again, he has shown how out of touch and empathy-deficient he is.

In a virtual "For the Record" media engagement on 5 August (and in an op-ed here), he stated, "Based on facts that are publicly available and verifiable, we are today stating it unequivocally that statements and allegations suggesting the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) has been unresponsiveness (sic) and uncaring are not backed by fact".

