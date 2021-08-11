South Africa: Ex-SAA Boss Questions Why Taxpayers Are Covering Gigaba's Legal Bills At State Capture Inquiry, but Not Hers

10 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

At the cross-examination of former SAA CEO Sizakele Mzimela at the Zondo Commission, Mzimela had one burning question. Why, she asked, should she pay for her own lawyers to appear before the commission when taxpayers are footing the bill for the legal representation of the likes of Malusi Gigaba?

At the conclusion of the cross-examination of former SAA CEO Sizakele Mzimela at the Zondo Commission on Tuesday, Mzimela indicated that she had an issue to raise.

Addressing commission chair Judge Raymond Zondo, Mzimela said: "You thanked me for coming through to the commission. I think the first time around [giving testimony] it was doing one's duty to the country in coming forward."

But when former Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba was granted the opportunity to cross-examine Mzimela at the commission, she pointed out that it had been necessary for her to employ lawyers to assist her and advise her on what to expect.

"What I take issue with is: I am going to have to pay for my lawyers, while Mr Gigaba's lawyers are paid for by the state, with my taxpayer's money," Mzimela said.

"I take exception to that. I really do."

