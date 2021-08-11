Tanzania: CCM Denies Uhuru Newspaper Headline, Editors to Face Action

Dar es Salaam — The ruling party-CCM has today August 11, 2021 denied news published by its Uhuru newspaper claiming that President Samia Suluhu Hasan has no intention to run for presidency in 2025.

The party said the newspaper's lead story had distorted excerpts of the interview conducted by President Samia with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

The newspaper which is owned by the ruling party carried a headline, "Sina wazo kuwania urais 2025-Samia," which translates to (I have no intention of running for the presidency in 2025-Samia")...

"This is a gross misrepresentation of the President's words," said a statement signed by Shaka Hamdu Shaka, secretary of the CCM central committee, ideology and publicity.

According to Mr Shaka's statement, the president did not utter such words at all and it is a serious mistake that went against the policy governing the media thus, the matter would not be tolerated at all.

"Strict disciplinary action will be taken against all those involved in its preparation," reads part of the statement.

The statement pleads for all CCM members and the public at large to ignore the information as it was written by people with 'personal interests'.

"President Samia's strengths are now focused on serving Tanzanians and not otherwise," the statement said.