Nigeria: Cholera Spreads in Nigeria As 146 Confirmed Dead in Kebbi

Hospital chief says 2,028 persons had been infected by cholera in Kebbi as of Wednesday

At least, 146 people have died in Kebbi State, according to a health official, as the cholera outbreak in Nigeria spreads into the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the cholera outbreak is spreading in Nigeria with states in the north-west region recording high casualties.

Katsina State had recorded 75 deaths as of Tuesday, while Zamfara had reported 30, Sokoto 23 and Kano 119 deaths.

In a phone interview Wednesday morning, Aminu Bunza, the executive secretary of Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital in Kebbi, confirmed the figure for the state.

He said the outbreak was first recorded in Sakaba local government area of Kebbi State.

Mr Bunza said 2,028 persons had been infected by the disease as of Wednesday.

"The outbreak was first recorded in Dirin daji community of Sakaba and it has now spread to 20 local government areas of the state. The affected people spread across the local government areas."

The hospital boss said the state government was taking steps to stem the spread of the disease.

"The state government has provided equipment and drugs to all the local government areas and trained health personnel to ensure the issue is being tackled even in the areas where the outbreak has not been recorded."

Mr Bunza, however, called on the people of the state to ensure personal and environmental hygiene and to drink clean water only.

He also called on health personnel to avoid rendering home services to suspected cases, urging people to report suspected cases to the nearest health facility.