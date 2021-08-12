Zimbabwe: 'Give Roki a Break' As Jonathan Moyo Rallies Behind Musician Over ED Lyrics

11 August 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

EXILED former Cabinet Minister, Jonathan Moyo has defended urban grooves artist, Rockford 'Roki' Josphats from social media attacks following the release of his latest track, Patati Patata.

This comes after iconic Congolese Rhumba star, Koffi Olomide gave President Emmerson Mnangagwa a nod in the track, chanting 'ED Mnangagwa Number 1'.

However, the lyrics have riled a high number of netizens who immediately jumped to cancel their support for Roki claiming he had marked the grave of his music career which he had just revived after a long hiatus.

Patati Patata, which features Koffi and Tanzanian musician, Rayvanny, was produced under controversial pastor and music promoter, Passion Java. Java is a staunch supporter of Mnangagwa.

However, in a tweet, Moyo described the lyrics as dumb adding if anyone who felt offended they lacked "a moral compass".

"If anyone is offended by the insipid Kofi Olomide lyric, "ED Munangagwa, Number One", which he chants only once in his "Patati Patata" collabo with Roki & Tanzania's Rayvany, then they need a moral compass. The chant is dumb, but not offensive. Give #Roki a break, he deserves it!"

Moyo in the early 2000s imposed a 100% local content policy on local state braodcaster, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, which had a monopoly on radio and television. This saw the rise of Roki, Leonard Mapfumo, Ex Q, Plaxedes Wenyika and other urban grooves stars.

Since then, the former Information Minister has been the biggest supporter of yesteryear music stars, having made immense contributions to the rise of their careers.

He added that as a 'top talent', Roki had the capabilities to push local music on the international scene.

"After all has been said, Jah Prayzah, Winky D and Roki are among, if not, Zim's top talents with the quality and promise to scale the music heights, contribute to the country's GDP and create opportunities for their compatriots at global levels. They deserve everyone's supports."

The backlash the lyrics attracted seem to have worked well in Roki's favour as the song made history, bagging two million views in only 48 hours.

The track now stands at 2.9million YouTube views and is dominating the local airwaves.

