Zimbabwe: Johane Marange a Disgrace to Apostolic Sect - Mambo Dhuterere

Award-winning gospel musician, Mambo Dhuterere has condemned the Johane Marange Apostolic sect for condoning child marriages.

This comes after the death of a 14-year-old girl at a Johane Marange church shrine in Manicaland Province.

Dhuterere, born Darlington Mutseta, who is a member of St John Apostolic Church lashed at the religious group accusing them of tainting various Apostolic sects.

"I don't know kuti zvekurara ne pwere zvakatopasiswa here pa church doctrine renyu?.. or vangoriwo some individuals vane hunhubu.. zvimwe zvonoshoresa mapostori ese toita setisina kukwana... inini personal am so against that, Plus zvekuti mwana anozvarwa atova ne murume kare kana kumanikidza mwana kuenda pachipari zvakaora izvozvo. Ko bible moverenga wani?.. vanhu tese taingoita zvekunzwa but nyaya yemwana uyu yaita tizive kuti ndezveshuwa.. Am raising against that. Whatever you call it kwatiri i RAPE ," Dhuterere wrote on social media.

The matter has been the talk of the town with several influential personalities, pressure groups and the general public pushing for police to act on the matter.

Women Affairs Minister, Sithembiso Nyoni, on Monday urged authorities to speed up the process of bringing the perpetrators to justice saying, "We want this to be fast-tracked so that it can be used to bring the perpetrators to justice. We want it to be rested as soon as possible, it is taking too long and is very painful to all mothers let alone to the mother of the child."

