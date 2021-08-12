Nigeria: You Have 7 Days to Release Our Youths or ... - IPOB Warns Traditional Rulers

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Wednesday gave Traditional rulers and President Generals who allegedly masterminded the arrest and detention of its members in Ogbaru, Anambra state, seven days ultimatum to release them.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, the groups media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful warned that failure to comply would lead to something unimaginable.

"On this note, we demand the unconditional release of all the youths arrested by the Navy at Atani and other communities in Ogbaru, Anambra State. If you evil monarchs doubt our resolve to deal with you, fail to release those arrested by naval officers in the affected communities within seven days. If after seven days the arrested youths are not released, the treacherous traditional rulers and President Generals who masterminded their ordeals should prepare to reap the fruit of their treachery!"

Warning traditional rulers to desist from further conspiring with soldiers, IPOB opined: "We want to sound it clear that henceforth, any traditional ruler that reports his subjects to the Nigeria Army or Navy to torture them for opposing their plans to sell community land to Fulani herdsmen, shall get ready to answer to our ancestors. Such evil traitors are not worthy to live how much more occupy the Ezeship stool in Biafraland."

Read the full statement below:

"The attention of the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our indefatigable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the treacherous and abominable activities of some evil traditional rulers and President Generals in Biafran land who report their youths to the Nigerian soldiers to kill them.

"We have got reports of traditional rulers and President Generals who terrorise youths in their community by tagging them IPOB members and ESN operatives. The only crime of the youths is standing up for their rights and resisting the sale of community land to Fulani herdsmen.

"It's an abomination for a traditional ruler in Biafra land to report youths in his community to terror-friendly Nigeria Army just because he feels the youths are standing in his way to sell the community land to the Fulani herders. We therefore warn all such treacherous monarchs to retrace their steps or brace up for the consequences of their evil action.

"Any treacherous traditional ruler and President Generals found to be selling our ancestral land to the Fulani Herdsmen, who are terrorist jihadists from the Futa Jaleon shall be held responsible for whatever consequences that will emanate from such action."