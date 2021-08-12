Nigeria: How Big Brother Naija Became a Multi Billion Naira Advertising Goldmine

Companies and brand custodians can leverage visuals to tell their stories in memorable and vivid ways that may deliver more impact and emotion than words alone. Artful, custom and unique photography can transcend the mundane observable facts of a scenario.

It is for this reason that many top brands in Nigeria are falling over one another to be associated with the popular reality show, Big Brother Naija or BBNaija, to further engage their targeted audience ahead of competitors in their respective industries.

BBNaija is popular for its heavy dose of escapism. Every day, Nigerians are faced with multidimensional challenges that put a strain on the mind. Watching these people's true nature revealed during the course of the show builds a strong connection that's evident in the fandom displayed on social media. As a result, Big Brother Naija turns out to be a rollercoaster for fans, viewers, and generally every Nigerian who nurses interest in pop culture.

When one considers it from this perspective, the hit TV show is defined by its economic value. In fact, the entire show is profitable for everyone involved in the creation, marketing, and advertisement. The participants are almost always in a better financial position after they leave the house. Sponsors get their value in advertising and PR. Everyone involved in the show ends up a winner one way or the other.

Many brand enthusiasts and critics have commended the creative and consistent approach MultiChoice Nigeria has adopted in leveraging the reality show platform to promote made-in-Nigeria goods and services.

But here's the burning question: What is the return of investment on the BBNaija show? Do all the numbers add up to show real economic value? Yes, they do. BBNaija ticks every positive box for great business. In 2018, Plaqad, a marketing and public relations technology company carried out a research that examines the direct and indirect impact of the show on the Nigerian economy and society at large. Their results provide data that supports this.

However, three strategic areas of importance are the overall influence, media value for sponsors, and its popularity with young people.

Like the previous editions, the 2020 edition of BBNaija ended on October 3, 2020, with a contestant, Laycon, emerging the most voted candidate, after other finalists (including Dorathy, Nengi, Vee and Neo) failed to inspire superior numbers. Winning is a popularity contest driven solely by the actions of candidates and intense campaign from fans, which influences viewers to spend money to register their support and keep their champion in the house. The lockdown edition polled over 900 million votes cross SMS, Mobile, Website and the DStv & GOtv Apps. These numbers confirm the influence and penetration of the show.

Media Value

The media value of sponsoring BBNaija according to experts surveyed is in billions of Naira, somewhere around N10 billion. The eyeballs, conversations and general awareness generated by the show makes it a viable option for brands looking to get the word out about their business.

This much is seen in the robust mentions enjoyed by previous sponsors of the show. The top-of-mind-awareness, share of mind and share of voice BBNaija offers partners makes it a top choice for many smart brands. Little wonder, the show always never fails to attract top Nigerian brands as sponsors every season. Online retailer Payporte was the headline sponsor for the 2017 and 2018 editions. Nigeria's sports betting platform, Bet9ja, replaced Payporte as headline sponsor in 2019 while gambling giants Betway became lead sponsor of the 2020 edition. For the 2021 edition, social payment platform, Abeg, is the headline sponsor and Patricia as associate sponsor for season 6. Other category sponsors over the years have been Pepsi, Heritage Bank, Nokia, Oppo, Tecno, Minimie, Guinness, Darling Hair, Dano Milk, Close Up, IVM, Revolution Plus, Travelbeta and other notable brands.

At the heart of BBNaija's influence is a nucleus of a young demographic. Young people are valuable consumers because they influence the purchasing decisions of their friends and family. In addition to being consumers themselves, teens can affect where their family vacation destinations are, choice of car, and the clothes that their friends wear. A brand or product automatically gains an image of "being cool," if it is popular with young people.

For a reality TV show that's not a regular talent hunt, it is easy to question the value BBNaija has for young people. For a majority of the viewers of the show, the value is obvious as 84% agree the show holds great benefits for the youth by providing opportunities for success. They believe the show provides young people with an opportunity to discover themselves, interact with others, and showcase their talent to the world. In addition, there seems to be a consensus among respondents that the show provides a great platform for contestants to succeed in their individual pursuits as evidenced by the great strides they are making after they left the Big Brother house.

Young people are important to numerous markets, from fashion, mobile, and technology to alcohol, snack foods and entertainment. Without young people, a significant number of businesses won't exist. This audience spends money, and they inspire others to do so. BBNaija offers brands a confirmed route to their hearts

In the overall assessment, the fact that the show has provided an enviable advertising platform for brand owners cannot be overemphasized as brands are always keen on associating with any venture that can further push their brands to the doorstep of the patrons and the BBNaija 'Shine Ya Eye' season is no different. With the season in its third week, the housemates have generated a frenzy among viewers that shows that this season will be another rollercoaster edition