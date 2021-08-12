Nigeria: Niger Don't Negotiate With Bandits, Kidnappers, Says SSG

12 August 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Laleye Dipo

The family of the kidnapped Niger State Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Idris, has begun negotiating with the abductors of the commissioner, the state government has said.

The government also affirmed that the abductors of the commissioner have made contact with the family during which they demanded a N500million.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, told THISDAY in a telephone interview yesterday that the family cannot afford such huge amount of money demanded, "so they are discussing with the kidnappers." Matane said the kidnappers did not make any contact with the state government, pointing out that "the government does not negotiate with bandits or kidnappers."

However, the SSG explained that the government was taking steps to ensure that the abducted commissioner regains his freedom, but declined to state steps already taken for "security reasons."

Asked if the state government is aware of where Idris is being kept, he declined to say, for security reasons.

However, independent investigation revealed that the kidnappers yesterday called his family during which they (family) were assured that the abductee was "in good health and was fine."

Idris was kidnapped from his private residence in Babantunga town in the Tafa Local Government Area of the state at about 11p.m. last Sunday by armed men and taken into captivity.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X