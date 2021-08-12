Nigeria: Global Citizen Unveils Activities for Lagos, Paris, New York Events

An international advocacy organisation, Global Citizen, has revealed that various artists set to perform at the Global Citizen live events that will take place in Lagos, Nigeria, as well as festivals in Paris, France, and New York City in the United States of America on September 25, 2021.

The group in a statement said across six continents, artists will help rally the people of the world to demand that governments, major corporations, and philanthropists work together to defeat poverty and defend the planet by focusing on the most urgent, interrelated threats seriously affecting the poor on various continents of the world, which are climate change, vaccine equity, and famine.

In Lagos, the Global Citizen said it is working with the Lagos State Government to create a limited-capacity event in celebration of Nigerians working on the frontline in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement quoted the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as saying: "Lagos is thrilled to be a part of Global Citizen Live.

With the challenges of rising poverty, hunger and vaccine inequity facing Africa, we need businesses and governments around the world to respond to the call of citizens, stand in solidarity with the people of Africa, and commit to defending the planet and defeating poverty and inequality."

It noted also that the renowned Afrobeat singer-songwriter and activist, Femi Kuti would perform alongside his son, Made Kuti, as well as other superstars, including Davido and Tiwa Savage, at the show, which will be filmed in advance with a fully vaccinated audience.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Femi Kuti, the statement noted, said: "I am honoured to help bring Global Citizen Live to Lagos, as we lift the voices of Africans everywhere. But what is taking place on the continent right now is a tragedy. There is no reason that 1 percent of Nigerians have been vaccinated against COVID-19 while countries talk of booster shots.

"The G7 urgently needs to donate at least 1 billion doses of vaccines by September.

It's time for our leaders to lead and act."

At the New York City event, the Nigerian Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy, will share the stage with music stars like Coldplay, Cyndi Lauper, Billie Eilish,

Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill and Shawn Mendes, while Beninese songstress and four-time Grammy Award winner,

Angélique Kidjo, will perform at the Paris event alongside other stars.