Kenya Lionesses Face Tough South Africans in Friendly

Kenya Lionesses face South Africa on Thursday in a build-up match ahead of their do-or-die Rugby Women World Cup qualifying match against Colombia.

Coach Felix Oloo's charges, who will face the South Africans again on August 16 in the second and last test match, are taking to the field a day after Colombia unveiled a list of 26 players for the South America/Africa playoff slated for August 25 in Nairobi where the winner will qualify for the repechage.

The Lionesses have only met South Africa once before, during the 2019 Africa Women Cup-cum-World Cup qualifying tournament in Johannesburg.

The East Africans lacked answers to a ruthless South African side which ran out 39-0 winners after scoring early tries through Zintle Mpupha and Lindelwa Gwala converted by Tayla Kinsey.

Snenhlanhla Shozi, Aseza Hele, Mathrin Simmers, and Rights Mkhari added more tries for South Africa who qualified automatically for the global competition as Africa's top ranked nation, with Kenya getting the last chance to fight for the remaining one ticket via the repechage route.

In Thursday's match, Kenya will bank highly on the speed of Kenya Sevens stars Janet Okello and Grace Adhiambo to get on the scoreboard and the leadership of Philadelphia Olando.

It will be a real test for the Kenyan side which currently occupies position 25 in the World Rugby Women rankings, 12 places below the African champions.

Oloo is assisted by Mitch Ocholla, who was in charge when a second-string Lionesses side suffered losses against Madagascar 27-15 on July 3 and 10-0 on July 11 in Nairobi.

Meanwhile, Colombia coach Raul Vesga has included experienced players in his squad for the Nairobi tour.

Valentina Alvarez, Nicole Acevedo, Laura Mejia Diosa, Maria Isabel Arzuaga and Daniela Alzate form part of the 26-woman traveling squad. The Colombians, who floored Brazil 23-19 in the South America qualifier, have also announced they will arrive in Nairobi on August 18.

The winner between Kenya and Colombia will play teams from Asia, Europe and Oceania on a yet-to-be confirmed date and venue for a place in the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand.