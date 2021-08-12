Kenya: Ulinzi, AFC Clash in Nakuru as League Enters Final Stages

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) enters the home stretch with Ulinzi Stars looking to end 13-time champions AFC Leopards' two-year dominance in Nakuru on Thursday.

On Friday, the title fight heightens with leaders Tusker and KCB, who are level on 58 points points each, facing tough contests against wounded Kakamega Homeboyz and relegation threatened Vihiga United at Ruaraka and Mumias Complex respectively.

Kariobangi Sharks also host Nzoia Sugar on Friday, while other five matches have been lined up for Saturday with three rounds to go to the end of the 2020/21 season.

Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso said he has no pressure, but urged his players to go for a win and end Ingwe's dominance over them in the past two seasons. The soldiers last defeated the Big Cats 1-0 on February 17, 2019.

In the first leg played at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, Peter Thiong'o's late strike was enough to seal maximum points for AFC in Belgian coach Patrick Aussems first game for the club.

"There is no pressure since the league is gone, but a win will obviously push us up the table. It has been a long since we won against Leopards and because we don't have any injuries, I expect good performance from my players," Nyangweso told Nation Sport.

Leopard's assistant coach Tom Juma also asserted that they are ready for the match as the team continues to incorporate and gauge some of the players who have not been regulars this season to prove their worth with transfer window beckoning.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Even after being docked three points for boycotting the 'Mashemeji' Derby against arch rivals Gor Mahia two weeks ago, Ingwe lies in fifth position on 44 points with three matches to go and could go third with a win against Ulinzi.

On the other hand, the soldiers who have been blowing hot and cold this season are 10th on 41 points, with Nyangweso blaming it the prolonged break after the government halted sports activities twice to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

"We were not training when sporting activities were halted because we are under government control, but the situation was different with our opponents and it took us time to catch up when the league resumed in May," added Nyangweso.

Bottom-placed Vihiga United's match against league hunters KCB holds their destiny since they will automatically be relegated if they lose and Western Stima, who are not in action earn at least a draw in its remaining two matches.

Vihiga play neighbours Kakamega Homeboyz in their last match of the season next weekend.

THURSDAY

Ulinzi Stars FC v AFC Leopards A.S.K Grounds, 3.15pm

FRIDAY

Kariobangi Sharks FC v Nzoia Sugar, Thika Stadium 3.15pm

Tusker FC v KK Homeboyz, Ruaraka Grounds 3.15pm

Vihiga United FC v KCB, Mumias Complex 3.15PM

SATURDAY

Nairobi City Stars FC v Posta Rangers, Ruaraka Grounds 3pm

Wazito FC v Sofapaka, Thika Stadium, 1pm

Bandari FC v Mathare United, Mbaraki Grounds, 3pm

Gor Mahia FC v Bidco United, Thika Stadium, 3.15pm