Kenya Down Rwanda in Davis Cup Opener

Kenya started off their Davis Cup Africa Group 3 tournament campaign on a high by beating Rwanda 3-0 in their Group B opener at the Smash Sporting Club in Cairo, Egypt Wednesday.

Kenya's top seed Ismael Changawa and Albert Njogu outclassed Niyigena Etienne and Karenzi Bertin in the singles matches respectively, while the duo of Kevin Cheruiyot and Ibrahim Kibet beat Joshua Muhire and Joseph Mfashingabo in the doubles match.

"We had to start off right because it gives us direction on how to handle the rest of the masses. The team did so well in their serves which is something we emphasized on during training and now we are glad it has paid off. Our motto is to just take one match at a time and not let someone else's results affect the next match," said Davis Cup non playing captain, Francis Rogoi in a phone interview from Cairo.

Twenty-year-old Njogu started off team Kenya's winning streak by beating his opponent, 26-year-old Etienne in straight sets of 6-1, 6-1, setting the pace for the rest of the team in his second appearance in the Davis Cup contest.

Njogu's first appearance in the regional tournament was in 2019 when he was part of the team that qualified for the 2020 Euro/Africa Group 2 playoffs in Indonesia.

However, he missed the playoffs since he was sitting for his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

Njogu, ranked at position 308 in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior rankings, thrashed Davis Cup debutant Etienne with strong serves and his speed on the court as he reigned supreme in all his games in both sets.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Changawa, currently ranked 1893 in the ITF Singles rankings, outclassed 19-year-old Bertin in straight sets of 7-6(4), 6-2 in the second match.

Bertin, who is ranked at position 1607 in the ITF junior rankings, proved too hard to break for the Kenyan star in the first set, equalling each game with ease forcing them into a tie break that saw Changawa put in extra effort to win four points in the first game to break the tie.

In the doubles match, Cheruiyot and Kibet thrashed Muhire and Mfashingabo in straight sets of 6-4, 6-2 to complete the sweep.

The Kenyan duo struggled in the first four games in the first set with their serves, but picked up in the last two to finish on top. In the second set, Cheruiyot and Kibet breezed past Muhire and Mfashingabo, who had dominated the first two games in the set.

Kenya has been placed in Group B alongside Ghana, Rwanda and Mozambique in the seven team contest. Egypt, Algeria and Benin are in Group A.

On Thursday, Kenya will continue with its hunt for a position in the semifinals when they face Mozambique in their second match.

The top two teams at the end of the round-robin format advance to the semis, with the winner of Group A facing the runner-up of Group B, and the winner of Group B facing the runner-up of Group A.

The two finalists will advance to the 2022 World Group II Playoffs.