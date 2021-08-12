Kenya: Covid-19 Cases in Kenya Rise to 215,730 With 14.7% Positivity Rate

The number of Covid-19 infections in Kenya have increased to 215,730 after 1,974 people tested positive for the disease from a sample size of 13,407 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate rose to 14.7 per cent from 14.5 per cent on Tuesday.

From the new infections, 1,902 are Kenyans while 72 are foreigners. The youngest new patients is a seven-month-old infant while the oldest is 110 years, said Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

In terms of county distribution Nairobi leads with 700 cases, Mombasa 147, Kiambu 139, Nyeri 128, Nakuru 116, Machakos 87, Nyandarua 62, Kirinyaga 47, Kilifi 41, Busia 39, Kajiado 39, Murang'a 35, Nandi 34, Kericho 30, Baringo 28, Kitui 27, Garissa 26, Laikipia 26, Taita Taveta 25, Uasin Gishu 24, Meru 24, Marsabit 19, Kwale 15, Kakamega 13, Lamu 12, Narok 11, Embu 11, Migori 10, Tana River 8, Bungoma 8, Kisii 6, Isiolo 5, Mandera 5, Kisumu 4, Makueni 4, Siaya 4, Bomet 3, Homa Bay 3, West Pokot 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Samburu 2, Trans Nzoia 1, Turkana 1 and Vihiga 1.

Recoveries

At the same time, Mr Kagwe said that 653 more patients have recovered from the disease, 546 from home-based isolation and care while 107 are from various hospitals. This raises cumulative recoveries to 199,439, of whom 159,819 are from home-based care and isolation while 39,620 are from various hospitals.

During the same period, 30 more patients succumbed to the disease, one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours while the rest are late death reports from facility record audits. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,241.

The Health ministry also revealed that 1,813 patients are currently admitted to various hospitals countrywide, while 8,193 are under home-based isolation and care.

CS Kagwe added that 138 patients are in intensive care, 64 of whom are on ventilatory support and 67 on supplemental oxygen, while seven patients are under observation.

Another 624 patients are on supplemental oxygen with 587 of them being in general wards and 37 in high dependency units.

Vaccination

Mr Kagwe said that as of August 10, 2021, a total of 1,881,988 vaccine doses had been administered across the country. Of these, 1,160,809 are first doses while 721,179 are second doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first one is at 62.1 per cent, with the majority being males at 55 per cent while the rest are females.

The proportion of adults who are now fully vaccinated stand 2.6 per cent.

Side effects 'insurance'

At the same time, Mr Kagwe on Wednesday warned companies giving insurance services against Covid-19 vaccine side effects.

CS Kagwe said that it is criminal and punishable by law for companies and groups to purport offer cover for "adverse side effects".

He was reacting to posts by an insurance company circulating on social media alleging that it is offering to cover for "adverse side effects" arising from Covid-19 vaccinations.

"Not only is this advert unethical, it denotes/suggests that vaccines are unsafe and need underwriting. An advertisement for such services is misleading to the public and creates unnecessary anxiety among people who are already at risk of severe Covid-19 disease," Mr Kagwe said.