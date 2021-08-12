Tunisia: Six Tunisian Cities Named Hottest in Africa

Tunis/Tunisia — Six Tunisian cities, namely Béja, Bizerte, Tunis-Carthage, Jendouba, Tabarka and Kairouan, topped rankings of the hottest cities in Africa, the National Institute of Meteorology (French INM) said on Tuesday.

Béja, Bizerte and Tunis took the fourth spot in world rankings with 48.9°C.

Béja hit its previous record of 48..8°C as did Bizerte (45.4 °C in 1999) and Carthage (46.8°C in 1982). Heatwave temperatures climbed to record levels in Jendouba (48.7°C), Tabarka (48.3°C) and Kairouan (48°C).

Enfidha ranked 8th with 47.5°C, followed by Zaghouan.