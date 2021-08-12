Kenya: 10 Notable Moments for Kenya at the Tokyo Olympics

Gold: Eliud Kipchoge
Kenya's world Olympic champion and marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge defended his Olympic title and gold medal becoming the third person to win successive Olympic marathons.
Gold: Faith Kipyegon
Faith Kipyegon breaks the olympic record and defends her title bagging Gold in the women's 1500 metres.
" I knew I was going up against very strong candidates and I felt the pressure building up. I prepared well knowing it wasn't going to be easy. I thank God and Kenyans who prayed for me and gave me hope to do well"
Gold: Emmanuel Korir
Emmanuel Korir won the first gold medal for Kenya at the Tokyo Olympics in the men's 800m. The 800m race crown was held by Kenya's David Rudisha - a world record holder who won in 2012 in London and 2016 in Rio.
Gold: Peris Jepchirchir
Peris Jepchirchir won the Tokyo Olympics women's marathon, becoming Kenya's second women's Olympic marathon gold medallist. World record holder Brigid Kosgei finished second.
Silver: Hellen Obiri
World 5000m champion Hellen Obiri placed second in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Her silver medal win was Kenya's second medal at this Olympics.
Silver: Ferdinand Rotich
Finished the race second after countryman Emmanuel Korir, giving Kenya Gold and Silver in the Men's 800.
Silver: Timothy Cheruiyot
The reigning 1500m champion finished second after Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigsten, gifting him his bracelet in aheart-warming moment.
Silver: Brigid Kosgei
Brigid Kosgei who broke the women's marathon world record at the 2019 Chicago Bank of America marathon, finished second after Peris Jepchirchir, walking away with a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
Bronze: Hyvin Kiyeng
A Kenyan has always been on the podium ever since the steeplechase event was established and this year was no different. Hyvin Kiyen took bronze in the 3000m steeplechase.
Bronze: Benjamin Kigen
Opening the medal tally at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Benjamin Kigen won the bronze medal at the men's 3000m steeplechase.