Tunisia: Most of Recent Wildfires Man-Made (Directorate General of Forests)

11 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Most of forest fires are human- induced blazes, said Chief Engineer and Head of the Forest Protection and Equipment Maintenance Department at the Directorate General of Forests Zouheir Ben Salem. Eighteen fires that broke out in July were set between 8 pm and 5 am, he added.

Ben Salem further told TAP naturally- occurring fires do not exceed 4%. Thus, the need to enforce law, he said. The crime of setting fire is punishable by up to 20 years in prison under the forestry code and the penal code.

The Directorate General of Forests reported 214 fires in the period from July 23 to August 9, in comparison with 278 during the same period last year. The blazes destroyed 3, 146 hectares compared to 1,700 last year. Forests in Tunisia extend over a total area of 1,250 million hectares.

Most of these fires erupted in Béja, Jendouba, Siliana, Kairouan, Bizerte, El Kef and Nabeul, the official further said. They were brought under control.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X