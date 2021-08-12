Tunisia: Most of Recent Wildfires Man-Made (Directorate General of Forests)

Tunis/Tunisia — Most of forest fires are human- induced blazes, said Chief Engineer and Head of the Forest Protection and Equipment Maintenance Department at the Directorate General of Forests Zouheir Ben Salem. Eighteen fires that broke out in July were set between 8 pm and 5 am, he added.

Ben Salem further told TAP naturally- occurring fires do not exceed 4%. Thus, the need to enforce law, he said. The crime of setting fire is punishable by up to 20 years in prison under the forestry code and the penal code.

The Directorate General of Forests reported 214 fires in the period from July 23 to August 9, in comparison with 278 during the same period last year. The blazes destroyed 3, 146 hectares compared to 1,700 last year. Forests in Tunisia extend over a total area of 1,250 million hectares.

Most of these fires erupted in Béja, Jendouba, Siliana, Kairouan, Bizerte, El Kef and Nabeul, the official further said. They were brought under control.