Nigeria: Police Seal Off Enugu APC Office

Some of the APC officials in Enugu had earlier announced the removal of the party's caretaker chairman in the state.

The police have sealed off the All Progressives Congress (APC) office in Enugu to "maintain peace and order" in the party and the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the APC leaders and other loyalists were denied access to the office following the crack in party leadership in the state.

This followed a vote of no confidence passed on the party's chairman, Ben Nwoye, by 42 members of the State Executive Committee of the APC in Enugu on Wednesday.

The committee had accused Mr Nwoye of "insubordination to statutory authorities" and wanting to "balkanise" the party at the state level.

The committee members told reporters at a news conference that their decision was taken on grounds of gross misconduct and disregard to the party's Constitution by the chairman.

The Deputy State Chairman of the party, Gilbert Chukwunta, on behalf of others said that Mr Nwonye had violated the congress guidelines as spelt out by the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party.

Mr Chukwunta was accompanied to the conference by a number of other executive members notably the State Secretary, Robert Eze, and the State Woman Leader, Oby Nwofor.

Others were the State Youth Leader, Joshua Mamah, the State Financial Secretary, Amaka Adonu, as well as a number of other officials of the party.

They stated that the Exco members had come together to rescue the party from its "looming dismemberment".

The committee presented a communique of a meeting by the 42 members of the State Executive pushing for Mr Nwoye's removal.

The communique detailed several actions said to have been taken by Mr Nwoye, including the accusation that he unilaterally inaugurated ward executives said to have been "handpicked" by him, and ignoring those elected by the ward delegates.

Mr Chukwunta said the inauguration took place even when the results of ward congresses of the party had yet to be ratified by the CECPC.

He said the ward congresses held nationwide were done within guidelines issued by the national body in accordance with the party's constitution.

He described the exercise in Enugu as "one of the best" congresses nationwide.

"Surprisingly, we saw our Chairman, Ben Nwoye, wake up and swear in people who never contested in the congresses.

"This was happening even when the results were yet to be ratified by the CECPC, even as the appeals committee is yet to commence its hearing.

"This, you will agree with me, is a flagrant disregard of the guidelines and capable of causing rancour within the party.

"This act can reduce our chances of winning the 2023 governorship elections and winning the state in the presidential elections," he said.