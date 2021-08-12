Nigeria: Nimet Predicts Thursday to Saturday's Weather Across Nigeria

By Friday, "thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara..."

Large parts of Nigeria will experience cloudiness and rain from Thursday to Saturday, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) said in a weather projection released Wednesday.

The other parts are likely to experience thunderstorms with rain, the agency added.

NiMet's weather outlook also predicted that thunderstorms are expected over parts of the northern parts of the country like Adamawa, Taraba, Kebbi, Zamfara, Bauchi, Gombe, Katsina, Kano, Borno and Sokoto states in the morning hours as well as later in the day.

Over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Plateau, Kwara, Nasarawa, Benue and Niger state, the agency said isolated rains are envisaged.

Likewise, rains are envisaged over large parts of southern states during the morning hours, with the entire region of the inland and coast also poised to see showers.

By Friday, "thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Jigawa, Bauchi, Katsina, and Kano state in the morning hours," NiMet said.

"Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Bauchi, Borno, Katsina, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, Zamfara, Kaduna, Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Kebbi and Taraba state. Cloudy skies with intermittent rain showers are anticipated over parts of Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory in the morning hours," it added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Nasarawa, Plateau, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon and evening hours.

"Cloudy skies are expected over the Inland and the Coastal cities of the South with chances of rain shower over Akwa Ibom and Lagos during the morning hours. Rains are anticipated over parts of Anambra, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Enugu, Imo, Osun, Abia, Rivers, Eket, Cross River, Bayelsa and Lagos State during the afternoon and evening hours."

Saturday would see cloudy skies over the northern region in the morning hours "with chances of rains over parts of Borno, Yobe, Jigawa and Taraba States."

"Further into the day, thunderstorms are expected over Bauchi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Yobe, Jigawa, Borno, Sokoto, Kebbi, Adamawa, Taraba and Kebbi States. Rains are anticipated over parts of Kwara, Benue and Kogi in the morning hours," NiMet noted.

"Later in the day, there are prospects of rains over parts of Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger and Benue during the afternoon and evening hours. Rains are anticipated over Anambra, Ado Ekiti, Enugu, Osun, Imo, Abia, Oyo, Lagos, Rivers, Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu, Edo, Bayelsa and Delta State during the morning hours. Further into the day, rains are expected over parts of Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa state."