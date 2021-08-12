Ethiopia: News - Journalist Yayesew Shimeles Asks Fentale District Court for Bail - Court Gives Alternative Date to Decide On Bail, 14 Days Request By Fed. Police to Remand Yayesew

Addis Abeba — The trial of Journalist Yayesew Shimeles of Ethio-Forum, a Youtube based news outlet, began yesterday in Awash Fentale District Court in Afar regional state. Yayesew, who was in attendance, asked the court to release him on bail.

However, the court ordered another hearing where the federal police will comment on the issue of warranty for his release. His lawyer Tadele G/medhin told Addis Standard, "Yesterday in the morning session, Yayesew Shimeles was present in the Awash Fentale District Court," he added, "The police requested 14 additional days for investigation, Yayesew on his part asked the court to grant him bail so he can defend his case while outside prison.

The alternative date given by the court is Monday, August 16, 2021 with the agenda being to receive updates from the federal police, decide on the matter of the warranty for his release and decide on the 14 days requested by the federal police to remand Yayesew for investigation.

Yayesew Shimeles was first arrested on July 02, 2021 alongside other journalists and staff members of both Awlo Media and Ethio-Forum. In his last appearance in Fentale District Court, Yayesew was present alongside seven other defendants; all other defendants in his case were released from prison on Monday, August 09, 2021 by the warrant of their ID cards. AS