Tunisia: Saied Affirms Support to Algeria in Dealing With Fire

On August 10, 2021, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Aqua satellite acquired this natural-color image of a vast smoke plume over northern Algeria. Some of the worst fires have occurred in mountain areas near Bejaia and Tizi-Ouzou. (NASA Earth Observatory image by Lauren Dauphin, using MODIS data from NASA EOSDIS LANCE and GIBS/Worldview.)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kaïs Saïed expressed at phone call with his Algerian counterpart counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune Tuesday, his solidarity with the Algerian people following the fires that hit several provinces of the country.

The Head of State sent his deepest condolences to the families of the fire victims, saying Tunisia is ready to make available to Algeria a firefighting helicopter, said a statement from the Algerian Presidency.

For his part, the Algerian president thanked Saied for Tunisia's constant commitment alongside Algeria.

A rash of fires has struck more than ten provinces Algeria, since Monday, causing several victims.