Tunisia: Saied Affirms Support to Algeria in Dealing With Fire

NASA Earth Observatory
On August 10, 2021, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Aqua satellite acquired this natural-color image of a vast smoke plume over northern Algeria. Some of the worst fires have occurred in mountain areas near Bejaia and Tizi-Ouzou. (NASA Earth Observatory image by Lauren Dauphin, using MODIS data from NASA EOSDIS LANCE and GIBS/Worldview.)
10 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kaïs Saïed expressed at phone call with his Algerian counterpart counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune Tuesday, his solidarity with the Algerian people following the fires that hit several provinces of the country.

The Head of State sent his deepest condolences to the families of the fire victims, saying Tunisia is ready to make available to Algeria a firefighting helicopter, said a statement from the Algerian Presidency.

For his part, the Algerian president thanked Saied for Tunisia's constant commitment alongside Algeria.

A rash of fires has struck more than ten provinces Algeria, since Monday, causing several victims.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X