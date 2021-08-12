Western Sahara: President of the Republic Extends His Condolences to His Algerian Counterpart for the Victims of the Forest Fires

On August 10, 2021, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Aqua satellite acquired this natural-color image of a vast smoke plume over northern Algeria. Some of the worst fires have occurred in mountain areas near Bejaia and Tizi-Ouzou. (NASA Earth Observatory image by Lauren Dauphin, using MODIS data from NASA EOSDIS LANCE and GIBS/Worldview.)

Bir Lehlu (Sahrawi Republic) — The President of the Republic, Mr. Brahim Gali, sent a letter of condolences to his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebbounne, in which he expresses his condolences for the victims of forest fires in some wilayas in Algeria.

"We receive with great sadness the news of the outbreak of a series of fires in several Algerian wilayas, especially in the Wilaya of Tizi Ouzou, since yesterday afternoon, August 9, 2021, and the consequent human and material losses that have occurred, despite the continuous efforts of specialists and the national army to extinguish the fires, "says President Gali's letter.

"In these difficult times, I would like to convey to you on behalf of the people and the government of the Saharawi Republic, and on my own, my most sincere expressions of solidarity and sympathy and, through Your Excellency, to the brother Algerian people, sending my condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to all those affected, "the letter continues.

"Once again, count on the full solidarity, sympathy and support of the Saharawi," concludes President Gali's letter. SPS