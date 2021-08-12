Morocco: HM the King Gives Instructions to Interior and Foreign Ministers to Express to Algerian Peers Morocco's Readiness to Help Algeria Combat Forest Fires

NASA Earth Observatory
On August 10, 2021, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Aqua satellite acquired this natural-color image of a vast smoke plume over northern Algeria. Some of the worst fires have occurred in mountain areas near Bejaia and Tizi-Ouzou. (NASA Earth Observatory image by Lauren Dauphin, using MODIS data from NASA EOSDIS LANCE and GIBS/Worldview.)
11 August 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI has given His High Instructions to the Ministers of Interior and Foreign Affairs to express to their Algerian counterparts the readiness of the Kingdom of Morocco to help Algeria combat the forest fires that are ravaging several regions of the country, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad.

On the orders of His Majesty the King, two Canadairs were mobilized to take part in this operation, upon agreement with the Algerian authorities, the same source said.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X