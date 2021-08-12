Ethiopia: Government Forced to Engage in Ascertaining National Sovereignty

opinion

Right after the appointment of the new Prime Minister in Ethiopia some three years ago, the government had taken various measures with a view to healing the wounds of the people caused by decades of political tyranny orchestrated by the terrorist TPLF. It had also called on all Ethiopians to avoid hostilities by forgetting things done in the past and focus for the future prosperity of the country. The new administration of the country have also been engaged in preaching citizens to inculcate love, peace and unity and avoid resentment in order to realize national prosperity that would enable all citizens benefit equally.

However, the terrorist TPLF was not ready to accept this call and begun engaging in destructive activities by stationing in Mekele, capital of Tigray Region. According to evidences, all of the conflicts that had been carried out in several parts of Ethiopia over the past three years are organized and sponsored by this terrorist enterprise by its resources it looted from the country during the past three decades. But the government had made its utmost efforts to bring the group to a peaceful path so as to protect the people in Tigray. The government worked together with the religious leaders and prominent elders in the country towards resolving the issue in peaceful and amicable manner.

However, terrorist TPLF responded by cold-bloodedly massacring members of the Northern Command of the Ethiopian army on November 4,2020 while they were at rest in midnight, and the government was forced to enforce law in the region wiping out this terrorist group and was able to control the whole of the region.

Again by carefully assessing the entire situation in the region and as a means of giving priority to the needs of the population 30% of whom depended on safety net, the government declared a unilateral ceasefire and withdrew its forces from Tigray.

This was meant to provide conducive situation for farmers in the region so that they would be able to till their farmlands. While it is a fact that the government and the Tigray Interim government has helped to prepare 70% of the farm lands ready for seeding, terrorist TPLF used the situation to wage war on Amhara region and Afar resulting in the displacement of more than 300,000 persons in Amhara and Afar Region.

The government still adhered to its unilateral ceasefire but terrorist TPLF continued its destructive acts by killing innocent citizens, looting their properties and inflicting heavy damages to infrastructure in both regions. The group has been creating havoc in the neighboring Afar and Amhara regions by deploying child soldiers. In Afar alone, the terrorist TPLF have killed more than 200 people sheltered in a health institution, while displacing more than 300,000 people in both Afar and Amhara regions. It has also been blocking humanitarian aid to Tigray.

Despite government's repeated call for the respect of the unilateral ceasefire, the international community has not been able to pressurize the group. It has also been failing to condemn the atrocities being carried out by the terrorist TPLF by rejecting the ceasefire.

TPLF terrorists are not alone in their war of attrition against Ethiopia. They are certainly backed by western powers and their media who were dead silent when more than 100 children are cold bloody massacred by TPLF and when lactating and pregnant mothers and sick persons were killed in Fenti Resu in Afar Region.

According to observers, this has been too much for the government of Ethiopia. All Ethiopians across the nation have also been denouncing the indifferent being observed by the international community to these atrocities which are also international war crimes.

Therefore, pursuant to its constitutional obligations, the Ethiopian government is now forced to take pertinent measures to ensure the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. The Office of the Prime Minister issued a Statement on Tuesday that "Our Defence Forces, Regional Special Forces and Militia are directed to halt the destruction of the treasonous and terrorist TPLF organization and the machinations of foreign hands once and for all. Now is the right time for all capable Ethiopians who are of age to join the Defence Forces, Special Forces and militias and show your patriotism."

The government has full support of Ethiopians to its actions to ensure the peace and stability of the country. This has been demonstrated in a number of occasions including the rallies being carried out all over the country. For instance, on the 8th of August 2021, the residents of Addis Ababa staged a mammoth rally and public demonstration in support of the Ethiopian Defense Forces in its effort to ensure the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country and the national quest for stable atmosphere for their comprehensive development programs of the country.

Similar demonstrations were also conducted in almost all regions, zones, districts and towns across the country over the last couple of weeks to demonstrate to the world, enemies and friendly countries alike that the people of Ethiopia would remain united, committed to the security of their country and would remain vigilant in safeguarding the country from local and international conspiracies which are intended to disintegrate the country into numerous banana republics that would remain subservient to the global and regional interest of the western countries and their allies.

The demonstrations clearly depicted that the people of Ethiopia would standby in foiling attempts by terrorist TPLF and its western supporters and would not be intimidated by barrages of propaganda being fanned by the later. These demonstrations sent a clear message to the world that the terrorist group is working to dismantle the unity of the country and members of the international community should realize the fact that the group is the main enemy of the whole nation. Hence, the international community should take the appropriate measure to stop the terrorist TPLF from its distractive activities instead of just giving a deaf ear the various atrocities being carried out by the group.

Some members of the international community, which have been silent on the group's brutal history of human rights abuses and destruction of the lives of millions while it was in power, have chosen to ignore the Government's positive efforts, rather seeking to resuscitate and use the terrorist group for their own agenda.

However, when the peoples and government of Ethiopia issued a call to defend their country, major western media outlets swiftly reported the news in almost the same language. The major western media companies who did not care to report on the atrocities and vandalistic killings of innocent citizens, children and their mothers in Afar, reported on the national call made by the government in a phantom jet speed. This clearly indicates that the western lamentation on human rights, democracy and child rights is a mockery on these cardinal human values. However, the people of Ethiopia would once again demonstrate their unswerving unity in the face of mendacious global conspiracy.