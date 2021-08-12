Tanzania Govt Imposes 14-Day Ban to Uhuru Publication

The government has banned a Swahili tabloid Uhuru for 14 days for allegedly publishing false information about President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

A statement issued by the Director of Information Services who doubles as Chief Government Spokesperson Gerson Msigwa said the paper, which is owned by the ruling party CCM's Uhuru Media Group, published false information which purported that the President had no intention to vie for the next general election.

On Wednesday afternoon, CCM General Secretary Daniel Chongolo had issued an apology for the misleading story as he announced that three Uhuru bosses have been suspended so far, pending for an investigation.

"The Office of the Director of Information-MAELEZO has found that the news had both legal and professional gaps... . for publishing false against the President of United Republic of Tanzania Hon Samia Suluhu Hassan contrary to Section 50 (I) (a), (b) and (d) and Section 52 (d) and (e) of the Information Services Act No. 12 of 2016," the statement said.

However, the director said in the statement that under Section 10(I) of the Information Act of 2026, the newspaper has a room to appeal if not satisfied by the penalty.

He reminded the media to adhere to the laws, regulations and professionalism for betterment of the society.