Tanzania Govt Imposes 14-Day Ban to Uhuru Publication

ReadyElements/Pixabay
Newspaper, press, media.
11 August 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

The government has banned a Swahili tabloid Uhuru for 14 days for allegedly publishing false information about President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

A statement issued by the Director of Information Services who doubles as Chief Government Spokesperson Gerson Msigwa said the paper, which is owned by the ruling party CCM's Uhuru Media Group, published false information which purported that the President had no intention to vie for the next general election.

On Wednesday afternoon, CCM General Secretary Daniel Chongolo had issued an apology for the misleading story as he announced that three Uhuru bosses have been suspended so far, pending for an investigation.

"The Office of the Director of Information-MAELEZO has found that the news had both legal and professional gaps... . for publishing false against the President of United Republic of Tanzania Hon Samia Suluhu Hassan contrary to Section 50 (I) (a), (b) and (d) and Section 52 (d) and (e) of the Information Services Act No. 12 of 2016," the statement said.

However, the director said in the statement that under Section 10(I) of the Information Act of 2026, the newspaper has a room to appeal if not satisfied by the penalty.

He reminded the media to adhere to the laws, regulations and professionalism for betterment of the society.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X