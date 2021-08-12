Uganda: 21m Ugandans Scramble for 350,000 Covid Jabs

A total of 21.6 million people will have to scramble for the remaining 355,341 Covid-19 vaccine doses as government embarks on a national immunisation exercise.

More than 230,739 people, who are due for the second dose, are expected to consume part of 286,080 doses of AstraZeneca, leaving a balance of 55,341 and 300,000 doses of Chinese Sinovac.

Currently, a total of 250,000 people are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country.

According to Ministry of Health, the priority groups remain as before with those aged above 50 years, those with underlying health conditions, and health workers, among others.

The initial target was to vaccinate at least six million high risk persons.

However, the number of doses available are not enough to cater for all those in priority groups.

Sources say, this is why officials in the Ministry of Health are reluctant to disclose details on how they have distributed the available vaccines.

There are also fears that some undisclosed districts may miss out on the third vaccination roll out since National Medical Stores (NMS) is also reluctant to reveal the details.

Dr Alfred Driwale, the programme manager the Uganda National Expanded Program on Immunisation (UNEPI), said this vaccination exercise will benefit those who fall in priority group, those due for second dose and have waited for three months.

However, Dr Driwale has warned that people who are going for the first jab and are in priority group especially the elderly should not be chased away.

"You cannot send away an 80-year-old person because they are coming for first dose and you are giving the teacher coming for first dose and is 30-years-old," Dr Driwale said.

Yesterday NMS started distributing of Covid-19 vaccines but many were unable to access them as they quickly run out at the vaccination centres facilities.

Ms Sheila Nduhukire, the NMS spokesperson, said distribution of Covid vaccines was still ongoing across the country.

Hopeful

Statistics

-More than 1,155,265 doses of AstraZeneca have been administered.

-Uganda received donation of 300,000 doses of Sinovac from China.

-President Museveni said delivery of two million doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine is expected to start this month,

-Another 647,000 doses of Pfizer are expected from USA in September

-An additional 688,000 of AstraZeneca vaccine expected from Covax facility in September

-A total of 299,000 doses from United Kingdom in September.