Uganda: Govt Issues Rules for Reopening Medical Schools

11 August 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Damali Mukhaye

The Ministry of Education has issued guidelines against which all medical schools will be considered for reopening on Friday.

A circular addressed to all principals of Health Institutions by the Ministry's Permanent Secretary, Ms Ketty Lamaro, instructs relevant heads to ensure that their students are vaccinated before they start lessons.

The Ministry of Health is slated to provide vaccines for all medical students by Friday.

The institutions will reopen in a staggered manner, starting with senior classes.

Institutions have also been instructed to adhere to standard operating procedure (SOPs) .

Institutions are also required to conduct proper screening of all students using a checklist identifying risk of infection to Covid-19 upon return.

Ms Lamaro also asked institutions to liaise with parents, training and nearby hospitals, and district taskforce in providing appropriate medical and psychological support to students affected by Covid-19.

Dates for interview and admission of new entrants will be communicated by the government.

Ms Fatumah Nakigudde, a tutor at Kibuli School of Nursing and Midwifery, said: "We expect to receive at least 140 finalist students between Friday and Tuesday next week. The Hospital started vaccinating the general public today (yesterday) so we have asked them to set aside some doses for our students."

The deputy vice chancellor, Academic Affairs at Makerere University, Prof Umar Kakumba, said the university has set aside two halls of residence to accommodate the students but added that many finalists are slated to spend 90 per cent of their time at training hospitals.

