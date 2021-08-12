Uganda: Hundreds Displaced As Rainstorm Ravages Mpigi

By NOELINE NABUKENYA

At least 100 residents in Mpigi Town Council, Mpigi District in central Uganda are counting losses after heavy seasonal rain accompanied by gusty winds and hailstorm tore off roofs of their houses and brought down heavy trees.

The heavy rainstorm swept through Kalagala Village on Tuesday afternoon, leaving 20 houses completely destroyed.

The rainstorm, which lasted about an hour also left a 16- year-old boy, identified as Alvin Mulindwa injured after he was hit by the collapsing walls.

According to Mr Elvis Katongole, a councillor representing Ward B at Mpigi Town Council, the storm left six other houses de-roofed and several banana and cassava plantations were destroyed.

"We are lucky no death was registered because the falling debris from both the collapsing houses that were destroyed had a potential to seriously harm and possibly cause death," he said.

"We appeal to the district authorities, to come to the ground and help assess the damages as we appeal to our area MPs and Ministry of Disaster Preparedness to intervene," Mr Musa Bukenya ,a councillor representing Mpigi Town Council, said.

Ms Juliet Nakasenge, one of the affected residents whose house was razed to the ground and household property destroyed, said she is currently stuck with her family, not knowing where to find shelter.

"I have four grandchildren, but we are left without shelter. Police provided us with a tent, but it cannot accommodate all the affected households," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms Rose Mugula, another victim said, "I was in my bedroom and I heard a big sound, when I moved out to see what had happened, I saw the roof of my house in my neighbour's garden and part of the house had already been razed to the ground."

A number of districts in Uganda frequently suffer heavy rain storms at the onset of seasonal rainfall, but many households are still reluctant to plant at least 10 trees annually to serve as wind breakers as advised by environmentalists.

The month of August to December usually constitutes the second major rain season in central Uganda, but weather experts recently predicted that the rain will be destructive in some parts of the country, especially in central region and urged the public to be alert.

Disasters ranging from strong rainstorm, mudslides, lightening and floods have in the past months battered several parts of the country, killing people, destroying crops and property.

In March last year, a heavy storm wreaked havoc in the three districts of Kayunga, Buikwe and Sembabule, leaving dozens of residents homeless.