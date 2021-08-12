Uganda: Three UPDF Soldiers Injured Enroute to Quell Traders' Riot

Three Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers were on Wednesday injured after they fell off from a moving vehicle while en route to quell a riot staged by traders in Ishaka town, Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality.

The traders and residents were protesting what they called exorbitant street parking fees and other taxes levied on them by municipal officials in Ishaka Town.

The local leaders including the RDC, Ms Jane Asiimwe Muhindo, LC5 Chairperson, Mr Jafari Basajabalaba and Municipal Mayor, Mr Richard Byaruhanga tried to calm the angry traders but all was in vain.

Bushenyi District Police Commander, Mr Titus Kutosi, said the soldiers were aboard the RDC's pickup vehicle after they were called in to reinforce police to control the rowdy traders in Ishaka Town.

He identified the soldiers as Amee Godfrey, Kyanding Fred, and Twemanye Wiljas. Private Kyanding who was carrying a PK gun reportedly broke his back while his colleagues sustained minor injuries.

"They were on the RDC's vehicle along Kabarisi Road where there is a steep slope. They behind door of the pickup opened and the soldiers fell off. The one who was carrying a PK machine was the most affected," Mr Kutosi said.

The trio was rushed to Kampala International University Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

However, a UPDF commander, who preferred anonymity said that the injured soldiers would be transferred to Bushenyi Health Center IV since KIU is a private facility and would overcharge them.

"We can't keep here because the bills are going to spike. So, we are going to transfer them to a government health centre since this one is private," he said

After the accident the soldiers were rushed to KIU, but the most affected one who needed an X-ray service was reportedly not attended to because the hospital wanted an advance payment.

A health worker who preferred anonymity told Daily Monitor that there's a time when UPDF soldiers were treated at the facility and government delayed to clear the bill.