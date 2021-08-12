Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Four patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka and Central Regions.

Out of these, three patients are from the Quarantine Centers in Omhajer (2) and Adibara (1); Gash Barka Region. The last patient is from Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, sixteen patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Anseba (12) and Central (4) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 6,514 while the number of deaths stands at 36.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has risen to 6,593.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

11 August 2021