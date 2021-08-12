Sudan: El Burhan - Minni Minawi Inauguration As Governor of Darfur 'Real Start of Peace'

El Fasher — Minni Minawi, leader of a faction of the Sudan Liberation Movement, was inaugurated as Governor of Darfur in a ceremony in El Fasher yesterday. Addressing the inauguration, the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, proclaimed that "the first steps of peace and its real start were launched today".

El Burhan underlined that the inauguration of Minawi "was a dream for all Sudanese and an opportunity for each region to govern itself, manage its resources, and harness them for development and the prosperity of the people".

He affirmed the determination and keenness to complete the peace process, adding that "peace building will not be achieved unless all are convinced to do so".

Minawi greeted the political and social leaderships who attended his inauguration, describing their presence as a proof for their support to the Peace Agreement.

Minawi said that the Darfur wars have a long history, standing against marginalisation and without justice, "we cannot establish a just rule, and the wounds of society must be healed from the effects of wars.

"By this celebration we launch Darfur Regional Governance and the start of the development projects, top of which, water, youth and the stability of the refugees and displaced projects" He underlined.

He said the occasion is considered launching for the security arrangements which started by the Joint Force for the Protection of Civilians and then the reintegration, calling on all the forces to work together to stop the bloodshed through the dialogue which is the sole way for transition to democracy.

Minawi, during the celebration, announced the opening of borders for trade with the neighbouring countries to implement the Peace Agreement according to which he inaugurated as the Governor for Darfur Region.

On April 29, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok issued a decree appointing Minni Minawi, leader of a breakaway faction of the Sudan Liberation Movement, as governor of the Darfur region.

Hamdok explained yesterday that the decision came in response to the requirements of the Juba Peace Agreement, signed in the South Sudanese capital on October 3 last year, and in accordance with the provisions of the 2019 Constitutional Document. He said that he directed the relevant ministries and authorities to implement the decision.