African Decentralisation Day - Actors Count Achievements

The 10th African Day of Decentralisation and Local Development, and the 4th African Day of Civic Status Registration and Vital Statistics have been celebrated in the Jungle Village, Botanic Gardens in Limbe on August 10, 2021. African Day of Decentralisation and Local development stood on the theme "the contribution of arts, culture and heritage in the sustainable development of African cities and territories"."Elanga Obam Georges, Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development who chaired the event recalled how the State transferred powers to regional and local authorities in 2010 because they are entities and places where culture and heritage can produce full potential for national creativity. He cited extensively from the General Code of Decentralisation how specific powers have been devolved to local collectivity. The special status granted the North West and South West Regions based on their language specificity and historical heritage were indicated. "I invite Regional Council Executives to take all the necessary measures to prepare their Regional Development Plan pending the signing of the decrees governing the said transfers. This operational tool for planning development actions must be prepared based on the powers devolved to regions by the General Code of RLAs, and must rest on National Development Strategy 2030," he told the concerned. The Minister noted that the celebration of African Decentralisation and Local Development Day is an opportunity for regional and local authorities as well as stakeholders to brainstorm on how to strengthen the contribution of cultural and heritage industries and job creation.

For the 4th Africa Civil Registration and vital Statistics Day celebrated on the theme "leadership for an essential service; building resilient civil registration and vital statistics production systems in post COVID19 Africa through innovative, integrated and decentralised services", he said it would be for African States in general and countries in particular to reflect on how to continue improving on civil status registration.

Motanga Andrew Monjimba, City Mayor of Limbe, said the era of decentralization has come with the election of City mayors instead of appointed Government Delegates. That the Regional Council is the last structure put in place to concretise decentralization. Managers of institutions directly involved in the decentralisation process counted what they had done in their specific spheres to fast-track decentralisation. Alexandre Atangana, South West Interim Coordinator of PNDP said PNDP is presently in its 3rd phase and work directly with councils. From 2010 to 2021 there are 272 micro projects financed by PNDP in the South West Region costing over FCFA 3 billion. Augustin Tamba, President of United Cities and Councils specified that they are working with the government on activities partnering to their domain. Abdoulaye Adjiali Boukar, Deputy General Manager of BUNEC gave an elaborate presentation of how they have been collecting civil status statistics and the number of collection centres across Cameroon.