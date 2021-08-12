Africa: Beginners On the Rendez-Vous

Countries like Comoros and Gambia will be taking part in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in history.

Hard work finally paid for countries like Comoros and Gambia who will be having their first outings at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be staged in Cameroon. They will therefore have the opportunity to be part of the draws slated for August 17, 2021 at the Yaounde Conference Centre. Whatever be the outcome of the draw and the competition, what may count for these countries may just be their participation and the experience.

Nonetheless, Comoros performance in the qualification round of the AFCON, according to experts, is a true example to justify the adage that "there is no small nation in football". The country is one of the continent's smallest but had a memorable result in the qualifying campaign. Gambia on the other hand, is another big surprise. What is more interesting about their qualification is that they emerged top in Group D ahead of regular faces in the continental event. Gambia therefore has the opportunity to mingle in the terrain of bigwigs as the draws are awaited.

Apart from novices, countries like Sierra Leone and Mauritania are very irregular in the competition. Sierra Leone who became the last team to qualify for the 2021 TotalEnergies AFCON returned to the competition for the first time since their second participation in 1996. The country which comes back to the competition after 26 years of absence finished second in Group L. Mauritania will be taking part in the competition for the second time and has another chance to make its voice heard. In all, whether new comers or not, all the countries will be put in the different draw pots on August 17, 2021 and with equal chances to compete in the football jamboree in Cameroon which promises to be ground-breaking.