Cameroon: Women's Afrobasket 2021 - Lionesses Sharpening Skills in Istanbul

An ongoing training camp consisting some 15 recently shortlisted players will run till September 5, 2021.

The basketball Lionesses of Cameroon are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a magnificent performance at the upcoming FIBA Women's Afrobasket 2021 to be staged in Yaounde-Cameroon from September 17 to 26, 2021. With the competition glaringly at the corner, the Cameroon's women's team is currently in Istanbul-Turkey to fine-tune preparation in a boot camp. Fifteen recently shortlisted players are taking part in this training camp expected to run till September 5, 2021. Amongst the 15 shortlisted players, four are evolving at the national level meanwhile 11 are playing outside the country. The four local players who stood out tall include, Josiane Tcheumeleu (University of Douala), Merveille Nkoyock (FAP Yaounde), Sema Ekah (Overdose Yaounde) and Carine Ngukung (Overdose Yaounde).

We gathered from a communique signed August 8, 2021 by the Secretary General of the Cameroon Basketball Federation that during the training camp in Istanbul, the Lionesses coached by Ahmed Mbombo Njoya are entitled to five preparatory matches. Their opponents will include, Galatasaray, Fenerbache, Izmir, Besiktas and Istanbul University. The same communique indicates that after the camp in the capital city of Turkey, the team will come back to Cameroon for the last phase of their preparation dedicated mostly to acclimatisation before the start of the competition.

Worth recalling is the fact Cameroon is drawn in Group A alongside Kenya and Cape Verde. With Cameroon seemingly the favourite in this group, hopes are high that the team will wake up from slumber after leaving the competition last season on a poor note. Though countries like Nigeria and Mali are tough nations to reckon with, fans are optimistic that with adequate preparation, the Lionesses will be able to stand pass the daunting challenges and lift the prestigious trophy at home.