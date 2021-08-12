Zimbabwe: Zhakata, Selmor, Macheso Light Up Heroes, Zdf Holiday Celebrations

12 August 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Iconic music legends, Leonard Zhakata and Alick Macheso on Heroes and Defence Forces Day gave music lovers a stroll down memory lane with vigorous showcase of their yesteryear hits.

The line-up included talented acts from across all music genres ranging from sungura, gospel, to urban grooves and from different timelines.

Headlined by Roki who is currently riding high on the wave of his latest hit track, Patati Patata the event had Macheso, Novuyo, Zhakata, Sulumani Chimbetu, Selmor Mtukudzi, Sandra Ndebele, Agatha Murudzwa, Amos Mahendere, Trevor Dongo, Herman, Jah Signal, Ma9nine, Mannex Motsi, Drumliner 263, Iyasa and many others who brought their A game to the holidays.

The gala was themed "Lest You Forget" and "We Remember, We Honour, and We Salute our Heroes and Heroines" started Monday evening and ended Tuesday morning.

The Heroes and Defense Forces music gala was pre-recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic with measures that do not allow a live audience.

The gala was organised by government through the ministry of Information and broadcast live.

