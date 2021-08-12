Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Arts Awards Calls for Entries

12 August 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Organisers of the annual Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards have invited artists and fans to submit their entries for this year's edition of the awards ceremony.

The awards which were originally slated for the 28th of August are now set for 6th of November 2021.

The decision to postpone was meant to give artists more time to perfect their profiles after they were negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deadline for the submission of entries for award nominations is the 9th of September 2020.

Every artist born and living in Matebeleland is eligible to submit while works should have been created between 31 October 2020 and 01 August 2021.

In a statement Roil BAA organisers said artists can either self-nominate or they can be nominated by fans.

There are plans to host a live event if the country records a decrease in Covid-19 cases.

"We are calling on all creatives to submit their amazing works for consideration by our panel of judges.

"We are looking forward to the 5th edition of the awards which are coming amidst a global pandemic, and we remain dedicated and committed to the cause or recognising arts excellence in Zimbabwe.

"Material for consideration can be physically dropped at Studio 10 at the National Arts Gallery of Zimbabwe, Bulawayo or at Sabela Studios located at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

"The works should be sealed in an envelope and clearly marked Roil BAA Submission 2021. The nomination form is also available on the awards website www.byoartsawards.com

"Victoria Falls based artists are encouraged incase they want to drop off forms, they should print and drop submission forms at breezefmstereo," reads the statement

