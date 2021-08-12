Nigeria: Ministers, Perm SECs, Others Storm Uyo for Gender Equality Summit

12 August 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victoria Ojeme

All is now set for the 21st Regular Council Meeting on Women Development which will hold in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital from August 22-27, 2021 and organized by the Ministry of Women Affairs.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs, Amb. Anthonia Ekpa gave the hint during a visit to Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, the Secretary to Akwa Ibom State Government, to intimate the State of the choice of the city for the summit.

Ekpa stated that the event will bring together, Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Development Partners, Country Representatives, Programme Managers and Civil Society Organisations and relevant Ministries across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to the Perm Sec, gender inequality, women and social development in the society are among issues expected to be brainstormed on by participants during the six-day long event.

Ekpa said the theme of the meeting is "Gender Equality: A Panacea for Enduring Security and Sustainable Economic Development in the Post-COVID-19 Era."

According to her, Akwa Ibom state was chosen by delegates in their last Council Meeting held in Akure, Ondo State and thanked the Akwa Ibom State Government for honouring the women by accepting to host the equality summit.

Receiving the delegation, Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem who frowned at gender discrimination in the society, warned against such uncivilised practice, as according to him, "quality knows no gender."

