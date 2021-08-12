Gambia: Serekunda East Legends Organization Launched

Legends in Serekunda East (SKEL) have recently organised the official grand launching of an organization established by veteran footballers within the aforesaid area.

The event was held at the Serekunda East Football Park, Buffer Zone.

Held on Saturday 31st July 2021, the formal grand launching was graced by dignitaries from government, the private sector, the football fraternity, fans, current and former members of the Serekunda East Football Committee.

Some of the dignitaries included Mr Lang Tombong Tamba, 3rd vice President of GFF; Mr Malick Bittaye, President of SKEL; Hon. Sheriff Gomez, former minister of youth and sports; Mr. Emmo Njie, President of Serekunda East "Nawettan" committee; Mr. Saul Frazer, CEO Global Properties; Yusupha Jobe, director general of PURA; and Hon. Omar OJ Jallow, Guest of Honor.

In her opening remarks, Mrs. Maimuna Jallow, chairperson of SKEL, said the event marked another important day in the history of Serekunda East Football Nawetaan.

"SKEL has been engaging in many development programs in The Gambia. SKEL donated 20 laptops and desktops to Serekunda Lower Basic School," she said.

Madam Jallow said SKEL was legally registered with the Attorney General Chambers and has membership both in The Gambia and the diaspora.

Malick Bittaye AkA (Guarantee), the President of SKEL, said institution is a nonprofit charity organization formed by veteran players of Serekunda East Nawetaan Football from 1987 to date.

"This idea was received by Mr. Remi Prierra, a former player of Cannon Football Club and current vice president of the organization. The aims and objectives of Serekunda East Legends (SKEL) includes promoting, enhancing and protecting the welfare of Serekunda East Legends, promoting grassroots community football and sports, and also embarking on meaningful development activities and initiatives that can enhance the lives and livelihoods of the people in the Serekunda East community and The Gambia," he said.

Mr. Lang Tombong Tamba, 3rd vice president of GFF, said GFF recognized the efforts and contributions that Serekunda East Legends has been doing aimed at developing football at the grassroots level and/or on community football promotion.

Tamba said GFF has been supporting grassroots football at schools and will continue to do so.

Mr Sheriff Gomez, former minister of youths and sports, thanked the founders and organisers of SKEL for coming up with such an important organization, as he emphasized that the initiative would enhance the veteran players' efforts and contributions to society.

Mr. Yusupha Jobe, Director General of PURA and Mr. Saul Frazer, CEO of Global Properties, made similar comments. They shared elation about the initiative and expressed their hope of partnering with Serekunda East Legends.

The guest speaker, Hon. Omar OJ Jallow, informed the gathering that this occasion had reminded him of his past. He mentioned several names and incidents during his youth when he used to play football.

"If I could recall, Nawettan first started in Serekunda West during the time of Sir Dawda Kairaba regime and later continued like that to Serekunda East to create its football field and Nawettan as well," he said.

Meanwhile, certificates and money were given to veterans as appreciation towards their hard work and/or achievements.