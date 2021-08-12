Gambia: Gunjur Sports Committee Elective Congress Slated for Saturday

Gunjur Sports Committee (GSC) elective congress is slated for Saturday 14 August 2021 at the Gunjur Daycare Centre.

The congress will bring together delegates from all the teams affiliated with Gunjur Sports Committee (GSC) to elect new executives.

The president, secretary general, treasurer and auditor are all expected to deliver their reports to delegates during the congress.

Delegates will elect new executives at the end of the congress ahead of the 2021-2022 Gunjur nawettan season.

