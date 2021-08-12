Gambia: Ambassador to U.S. Strengthens Cooperation With Brazil

The Gambia's Ambassador to the United States of America with cumulative responsibility for representing The Gambia to Brazil, H.E. Dawda D. Fadera, on 23 July 2021 presented his Letters of Credence to the Ambassador of Brazil to the United States of America, H.E. Nestor Forster Jr at a ceremony held at the Brazilian Embassy in Washington.

Initially, Ambassadors in Washington overseeing Brazil were supposed to travel to Brazil to present their Letters of Credence but due to the surging nature of COVID-19 pandemic, the Ambassadors were advised to present their Letters of Credence to the Brazilian Ambassador to Washington. This was the rationale behind Ambassador Fadera's presentation of his Letters of Credence to Ambassador Nestor Forster Jr.

Following the presentation of his Letters of Credence, the two diplomats held discussions and agreed to ignite cooperation in agriculture, increase the volume of trade between the two countries and bolster sports particularly football in The Gambia.

It could be recalled that The Gambia and Brazil established diplomatic relations in 1965. Brazil, a country in South America, has a population of over 211 million. It is a leading producer of agricultural produce, such as coffee, oranges, sugar, cassava, beef e.t.c.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad