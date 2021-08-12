Gambia: Ablie Manneh, Others Win GFF Player of the Month Award

11 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Ablie Manneh, Pa Ebou Dampha, Matty Manga, Lamin Jawara, Bakary Ceesay, Nyima Sanneh and Kumba Camara on Monday won The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) and Players Association player of month of July 2021 award.

Ablie Manneh of Wallidan in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League came top of the awardees list for the month of July 2021.

Manneh scored four goals and provided one assist, while Pa Ebou Dampha alias Lopez of Waa Banjul skipper, won the goalkeeper of the month after managing four clean sheets in four games.

Catherine Jatta of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) won the player of the month in the (GFF) Women's Division One League.

Jatta scored six goals in three matches, while Matty Manga of Abuko United snatched the goalkeeper of the month award in the (GFF) Women's Division One League after managing three clean sheets in the month of June.

Both players won the player of the month consecutively.

The duo won in the same category during the month of June.

Bakary Ceesay and Lamin Jawara both from Team Rhino won the player of the month of June in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Second Division League.

Bakary Ceesay scored three goals, while Lamin Jawara won the goalkeeper of the month after he managed three clean sheets in a row.

Nyima Sanneh of Berewuleng in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Women's Division League, won the player of the month of June after scoring three goals in three matches.

Kumba Camara of Jeshwang United grabbed the goalkeeper of the month award after managing two clean sheets.

Jam City, Steve Biko grasp vital victories in 2nd Division

GFF prexy, executive committee congratulate Samger for returning to1st Division

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X