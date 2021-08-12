Gambia: Ablie Manneh, Others Win GFF Player of the Month Award

Ablie Manneh, Pa Ebou Dampha, Matty Manga, Lamin Jawara, Bakary Ceesay, Nyima Sanneh and Kumba Camara on Monday won The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) and Players Association player of month of July 2021 award.

Ablie Manneh of Wallidan in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League came top of the awardees list for the month of July 2021.

Manneh scored four goals and provided one assist, while Pa Ebou Dampha alias Lopez of Waa Banjul skipper, won the goalkeeper of the month after managing four clean sheets in four games.

Catherine Jatta of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) won the player of the month in the (GFF) Women's Division One League.

Jatta scored six goals in three matches, while Matty Manga of Abuko United snatched the goalkeeper of the month award in the (GFF) Women's Division One League after managing three clean sheets in the month of June.

Both players won the player of the month consecutively.

The duo won in the same category during the month of June.

Bakary Ceesay and Lamin Jawara both from Team Rhino won the player of the month of June in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Second Division League.

Bakary Ceesay scored three goals, while Lamin Jawara won the goalkeeper of the month after he managed three clean sheets in a row.

Nyima Sanneh of Berewuleng in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Women's Division League, won the player of the month of June after scoring three goals in three matches.

Kumba Camara of Jeshwang United grabbed the goalkeeper of the month award after managing two clean sheets.

