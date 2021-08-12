Gambia: Barrow Preaches Peace Ahead of Dec. Polls

State House, Banjul, 9th August 2021: President Adama Barrow re-echoed his call for peaceful political campaigns during engagements with religious and social groups supporting his development plan over the weekend.

On Saturday, 7th August 2021, the President met with Sheriffs and leading Islamic Scholars from across the country, urging them to preach for peace, unity, and tolerance in society. President Barrow said religious leaders have a critical role in sustaining peace, stability, and social cohesion. He cited the current political climate as a vital opportunity for religious leaders and scholars to bring the people together by preaching and praying for peace and tolerance during this period. He indicated that research had shown Religious Leaders and Scholars to be the "most respected opinion leaders" in the country.

The President also thanked the delegation for their efforts and contributions to promoting peace and tolerance and reaffirmed his government's commitment to accomplishing that goal. He also encouraged the Scholars to maintain an open line of communication with the government to foster harmony and enhance coordination.

Sheriff Muhammed Mutarr Hydara delivered the vote of thanks, and stated that the delegation was at the Presidency to express their acknowledgement and appreciation for the President's continued efforts towards ensuring religious tolerance in The Country. He advised the President to continue to exercise patience, especially during the crucial political period.

Other Speakers included the Ministers for Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs, Honourable Musa Drammeh, the Minister of Information and Communication Infrastructure, Honourable Ebrima Sillah and former President of The Gambia Supreme Islamic Council Imam Momodou Lamin Touray. All of them shared the same message of working together to maintain peaceful coexistence in the country.

In another engagement on Sunday, 8th August 2021, President Barrow had an audience with Senegambians living in The Gambia and women's groups - Japoh Don Benna, Barrow Sister (alias 21 Sisters) and Team First Lady. The Gambian President highlighted that there is no winner under a dictatorship, adding that one must be patient, tolerant, and accommodating as a leader. He called his supporters to focus on the country's development and urged all Gambians to pray for a peaceful electoral process. "Let us conduct our political activities in peace, during, and after the election, and we look forward to celebrating victory in peace." President Barrow emphasised.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking on citizenship, President Barrow noted that some Gambians have dual citizenships, thus He cautioned people to desist from making judgements and profiling them. The President appreciated the relationship with Senegal based on shared values. He said nobody could separate The Gambia and Senegal because they share a lot in common. Thus, citizens of both countries should work for the development of both countries.

Commending Team First Lady, President stated that "Beside every strong man, there is a strong woman," and was grateful for the Team's support to complement the efforts of his political wing in addressing social issues. He congratulated the other women's groups for their support and urged them to make the best use of the opportunity provided by the Women Enterprise Fund.

He thanked the women for their support, which will propel the NPP to victory in the 4th December 2021 Presidential elections. He added that the impressive participation of women in the voter registration process indicates women's commitment to politics. President Barrow then reiterated his government's commitment to the socio-economic transformation of the country beyond 2021.

Various speakers, including Abubacarr Njie, Fatou Ceesay Gillen, Ndey Mbye, and Pa Fatty, cited peace and development as reasons for supporting President Barrow and his party. The Executive members of the National People's Party - NPP, Honourable Ebrima Sillah, Dr. Sabally, and Honourable Seedy Njie shared the various development projects under President Barrow's leadership. They called on Gambians to vote for development by supporting President Barrow.