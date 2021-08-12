Gambia: GFF Prexy, Executive Committee Congratulate Samger for Returning To1st Division

11 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The President and Executive Committee of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) wish to congratulate Samger Football Club for securing a return to the first division league.

The Academy boys defeated PSV Wellingara4-2 in their week twenty-nine league played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau to return the country's premier league.

The win earned Samger their second-place on the second league table with 56 points, with a game to spare.

With the other four teams finishing behind them to play a promotion playoff for the final two berths to the first division league.

Source: GFF

