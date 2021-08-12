Gambia: GFF Prexy, Executive Committee Congratulate Samger for Returning To1st Division

The President and Executive Committee of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) wish to congratulate Samger Football Club for securing a return to the first division league.

The Academy boys defeated PSV Wellingara4-2 in their week twenty-nine league played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau to return the country's premier league.

The win earned Samger their second-place on the second league table with 56 points, with a game to spare.

With the other four teams finishing behind them to play a promotion playoff for the final two berths to the first division league.

