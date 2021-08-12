Gambia: Retired Banker Says Petty Trading Gives Opportunity to Young People

A retired banker and now the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Musa Associates has underscored the importance of petty trading, saying the latter is an investment which 'if embraced' can give enormous opportunities to young people.

Momodou S Musa, who was speaking during a recent exclusive with this reporter, explained the reason why he initiated the Musa Associate Trading, which he said, is to train more youths in trading.

The veteran accountant recalled that business is basically engaging in buying and selling in stocks in the international markets, saying he has been doing this for the last two years.

"Musa Associate Trading in Flour is the first of its kind in the country and as you have seen, I have ten students that are also on training. After finishing their training, they would be employed as associates and trading to the international market.

The three-month training, he said, covers both theory and practical and the first batch are now in their second month: "We would be taking the second batch very soon."

"We train people to know the market, using the soft ware and all you need is to be computer literate. Once you are computer literate, you could be train to become a stock."

The objective of institution, he added, is to help harness the potentials of young Gambians who actually need to become traders in future.

As a Chartered Accountant by training, Musa started started work in the industries since in 70s, where he rose through ranks from a clerk to a managing director. He attained a Bachelor's Degree in accounting.